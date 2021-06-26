Gas Hits Market Cap of $48.81 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00015542 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $48.81 million and $12.92 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00166957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00093767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,875.04 or 0.99567478 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.