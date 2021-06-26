General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,130 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $203,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $189.81 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.