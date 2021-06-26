General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. General Electric posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 569,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in General Electric by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,708,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,387 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 64,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 34,115,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,792,264. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

