Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) versus Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Critical Review

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genius Sports and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83

Genius Sports currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.76%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.95%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Genius Sports.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and Rush Street Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 31.95 -$54.53 million N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 10.14 $1.08 million ($0.01) -1,289.00

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14% Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Genius Sports on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

