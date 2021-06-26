Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.39

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.39. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 161,469 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genocea Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

