Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Gentherm reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 330%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million.

Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

THRM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.34. 315,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $36,669,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,994 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

