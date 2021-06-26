Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 131,948 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of CIT Group worth $83,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.76. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

