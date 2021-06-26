Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $77,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $163,531,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $43,544,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $42,288,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $29,320,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $29,278,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $263.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.