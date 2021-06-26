Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 79,102 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $85,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after buying an additional 463,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after buying an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNV opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

