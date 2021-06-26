Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,363 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $87,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,541.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $941.44 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,438.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,973.13 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

