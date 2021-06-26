Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNGBY shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Getinge in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of GNGBY remained flat at $$38.87 during trading hours on Friday. 131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.88. Getinge has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

