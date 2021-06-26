Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report $71.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.60 million. Glaukos reported sales of $31.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $295.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $303.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $344.76 million, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $362.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS remained flat at $$86.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 310,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,076. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

