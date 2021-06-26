Glenn J. Mullan Sells 2,000 Shares of Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ) Stock

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ) Director Glenn J. Mullan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$12,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,144,981.32.

Shares of GZZ opened at C$6.40 on Friday. Golden Valley Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.52 million and a P/E ratio of 19.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.37 million for the quarter.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum-group elements. Its assets include 17 exploration properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

