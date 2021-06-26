GoalVest Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.08. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

