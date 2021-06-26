GoByte Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. GoByte has a market cap of $439,877.90 and approximately $63.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

