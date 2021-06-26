Golden Ocean Group’s (GOGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOGL. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.