Golem Reaches Market Cap of $220.70 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Golem coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $220.70 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00575665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00037629 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.