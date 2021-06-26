Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby Sells 1,424 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $170,936.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $120.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $174.79.
GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
