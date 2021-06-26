Grafton Group’s (GFTU) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital lifted their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,038.33 ($13.57).

LON:GFTU opened at GBX 1,173 ($15.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,165.18. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,828 shares of company stock worth $246,448,188.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

