Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $99.79 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

