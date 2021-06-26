Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $240,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,597,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,221,000 after buying an additional 47,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $253.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.48. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.62 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

