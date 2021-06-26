Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. CWM LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in VICI Properties by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.37.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.88 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

