Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

