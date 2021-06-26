Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 67,072 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $19,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after acquiring an additional 478,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 451,126 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $166.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.