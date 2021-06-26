Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,322,000 after purchasing an additional 108,554 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 96,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $84,034,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

SWK stock opened at $204.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.26 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.83.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

