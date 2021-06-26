Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.12.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $5,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

