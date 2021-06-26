Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock opened at $207.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.