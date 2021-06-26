Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $11.25 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,532 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after buying an additional 402,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.