Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $9.75 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $133.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.93.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

