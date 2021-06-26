Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.80. 1,050,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,420. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.15 and a twelve month high of $139.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

