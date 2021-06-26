Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $187.23 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $187.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

