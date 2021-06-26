Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 967 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 86,098 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,743 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 29,042 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $265.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $267.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

