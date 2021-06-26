Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 7,698,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,188. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.