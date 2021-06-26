Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,394 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 87,930 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Hanmi Financial worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 106.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 71,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 196.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.