Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.81). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 440 ($5.75), with a volume of 41,324 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.17 million and a P/E ratio of 141.94.

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.