HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 45 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.39. 711,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,791. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $312.32 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.