HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 647 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

HON traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $218.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,219,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,776. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.77. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

