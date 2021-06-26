HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,865,000 after buying an additional 119,688 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.33.

GWW traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.94. The company had a trading volume of 314,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,265. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.22 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $449.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.