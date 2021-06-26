HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.03

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.03 and last traded at $97.02, with a volume of 2892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCI. JMP Securities increased their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their price objective on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $834.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

