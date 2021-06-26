HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) declared an annual dividend on Friday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

NYSE HDB opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

