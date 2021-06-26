Head-To-Head Comparison: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) versus Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ASML and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 28.37% 33.91% 17.54% Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASML and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $15.97 billion 18.04 $4.06 billion $9.69 70.82 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ASML and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 1 5 13 0 2.63 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASML presently has a consensus price target of $580.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.40%. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than ASML.

Summary

ASML beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to measure the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and software solutions to create applications that enhance the setup of the lithography system; and mature products and services that refurbish used lithography equipment and offers associated services. It operates in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

