Head-To-Head Comparison: GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) & iPower (NASDAQ:IPW)

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) and iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GrowGeneration and iPower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowGeneration $193.37 million 13.21 $5.33 million $0.11 394.64 iPower N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GrowGeneration has higher revenue and earnings than iPower.

Profitability

This table compares GrowGeneration and iPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowGeneration 5.42% 6.45% 5.48% iPower N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of GrowGeneration shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of GrowGeneration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GrowGeneration and iPower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowGeneration 0 0 8 0 3.00 iPower 0 0 2 0 3.00

GrowGeneration currently has a consensus target price of $56.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.58%. iPower has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.68%. Given iPower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than GrowGeneration.

Summary

GrowGeneration beats iPower on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company also operates GrowGen.Pro, an online e-commerce store. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens, and plant-based medicines. As of March 16, 2021, it operated a chain of 51 stores, which includes 8 locations in Colorado, 18 locations in California, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Arizona, 2 locations in Washington, 6 locations in Michigan, 1 location in Rhode Island, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 2 locations in Oregon, 5 locations in Maine, and 1 location in Florida, as well as an online e-commerce store. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About iPower

iPower Inc. supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Duarte, California.

