Head to Head Review: ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) vs. VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC)

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) and VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ESCO Technologies and VU1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 VU1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VU1 has a beta of -2.65, indicating that its share price is 365% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and VU1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 3.85% 7.57% 5.28% VU1 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESCO Technologies and VU1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $732.91 million 3.34 $101.98 million $2.76 34.11 VU1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than VU1.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats VU1 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc. produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines. It also designs, develops, and manufactures elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions for U.S. naval vessels; and mission-critical bushings, pins, sleeves, and precision-tolerance machined components for landing gear, rotor heads, engine mounts, flight controls, and actuation systems for the aerospace and defense industries. The USG segment provides diagnostic testing solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment; and decision support tools for the renewable energy industry, primarily wind and solar. The RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test and secure communication facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and RF absorptive materials and filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. It also provides services, such as calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The company distributes its products through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. ESCO Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About VU1

Vu1 Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various mercury free light bulbs based on its proprietary light emitting technology. It offers R30 reflector lights for recessed lighting fixtures; A19 Edisonian screw-in lights; R40 reflector flood lights for recessed lighting fixtures; R20/R63 reflectors; and PAR38 spot reflectors primarily for outdoor applications. The company was formerly known as Telegen Corporation and changed its name to Vu1 Corporation in May 2008. Vu1 Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

