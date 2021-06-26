Head-To-Head Survey: Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) and Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and Forest Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -159.40% N/A -101.05% Forest Road Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SinglePoint and Forest Road Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Forest Road Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50

Forest Road Acquisition has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Forest Road Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forest Road Acquisition is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SinglePoint and Forest Road Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $2.88 million 7.16 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Forest Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A

SinglePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Forest Road Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SinglePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Forest Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Forest Road Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forest Road Acquisition beats SinglePoint on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture. In addition, it offers mobile web credit card gateway services; and automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Forest Road Acquisition

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

