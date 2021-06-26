Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 16,717.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,066 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.74. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

