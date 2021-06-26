Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.24 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8,072.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,174 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rollins by 9.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Rollins by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,641,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,510,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Rollins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $1,931,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROL opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

