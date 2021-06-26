Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Federated Hermes worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

