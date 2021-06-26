Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.04 Million in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

