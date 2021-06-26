Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $940.93 million, a P/E ratio of -57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

