Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLBLU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

